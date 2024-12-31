Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of GYRE stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.45.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
