Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.81 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.64). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.65), with a volume of 147,169 shares traded.

Halfords Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.81.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.