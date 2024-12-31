Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:HCAL)

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Price Performance
HCAL opened at C$25.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.93. Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.38 and a 52-week high of C$25.81.
