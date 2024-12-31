Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (HHV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on February 14th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
Shares of HHV stock opened at GBX 38.80 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.46 million, a PE ratio of -554.29 and a beta of 0.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 36.50 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.90 ($0.59).
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
