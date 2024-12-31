HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

