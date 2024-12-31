HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of HCB Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. HCB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.
HCB Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCB Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for HCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.