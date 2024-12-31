Head-To-Head Comparison: GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TWFG and GoHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $185.45 million 2.33 $26.10 million N/A N/A GoHealth $686.46 million 0.43 -$63.26 million ($3.50) -3.66

TWFG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TWFG and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TWFG presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than GoHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -4.32% -17.17% -4.58%

Summary

TWFG beats GoHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

