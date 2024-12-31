Head-To-Head Survey: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) vs. Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Well and Corpay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 0 0 2.00 Corpay 0 4 10 1 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $369.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Corpay.

56.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Corpay”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.04 million 0.45 -$675.16 million ($14.63) -0.51 Corpay $3.88 billion 6.07 $981.89 million $14.02 24.08

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -84.27% -52.49% -40.22% Corpay 26.14% 39.44% 7.54%

Summary

Corpay beats American Well on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

