Head-To-Head Survey: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) vs. XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG)

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -9.73% -1.76% -1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and Boston Omaha”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC $76.74 million 0.00 -$9.77 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $105.01 million 4.26 -$7.00 million ($0.33) -43.21

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XChange TEC.INC and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats XChange TEC.INC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

