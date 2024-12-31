Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 4.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,005,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,425,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

