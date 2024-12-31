HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.52 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($6.73). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.68), with a volume of 243,715 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.78. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.48 and a beta of 0.44.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

