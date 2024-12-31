Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,048.63 ($25.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,838 ($23.06). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.21), with a volume of 54,953 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

