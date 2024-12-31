Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $17,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.10%.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

