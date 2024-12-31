Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Hitachi has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $56.65.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

