Howard Dvorkin Buys 10,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,551,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,399.32. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FlexShopper Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPAY. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

