HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) vs. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Critical Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HOYA
|23.45%
|21.06%
|16.73%
Volatility & Risk
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
|$188.53 million
|2.78
|-$111.79 million
|N/A
|N/A
|HOYA
|$5.49 billion
|7.95
|$1.26 billion
|$3.73
|33.58
HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.
Summary
HOYA beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
