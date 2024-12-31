HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) vs. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Critical Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A HOYA 23.45% 21.06% 16.73%

Volatility & Risk

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A HOYA $5.49 billion 7.95 $1.26 billion $3.73 33.58

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and HOYA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Summary

HOYA beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About HOYA

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.