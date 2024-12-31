HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells 572 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $811,800. The trade was a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $699.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.55. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,590.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

