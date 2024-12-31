HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells 572 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $811,800. The trade was a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
HubSpot Price Performance
HubSpot stock opened at $699.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.55. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,590.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.