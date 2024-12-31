Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.19 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 287.50 ($3.61). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.65), with a volume of 298,658 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.52) to GBX 460 ($5.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
In other news, insider Paula Harris bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £10,032 ($12,587.20). Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Located in 11 countries across four continents, we manufacture components, technology systems and precision parts globally.
Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.
Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.
Our people are our most important asset.
