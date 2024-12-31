Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Director Elaine H. Wong Sells 15,627 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) Director Elaine H. Wong sold 15,627 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $16,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,116.80. This represents a 88.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HYZN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.