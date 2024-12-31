iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 2,750 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total value of C$367,515.78.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80.

On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$133.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$138.01.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

