IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.
Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 1,793,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
