IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 194.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,708,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,608 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 1,793,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

