IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $245,818.05 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $245,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,607.65. This represents a 19.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Shuja Keen sold 17,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $344,590.00.
IBEX stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
