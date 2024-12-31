ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.95. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 128,205 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ICL Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

