iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iClick Interactive Asia Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.