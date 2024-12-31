Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) on Tuesday, hitting €10.20 ($10.63). 38,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,291. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €5.66 ($5.90) and a 12-month high of €18.35 ($19.11). The stock has a market cap of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). The firm had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.04 ($13.58), for a total transaction of €2,934,000.00 ($3,056,250.00). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately €12,456,433.92 ($12,975,452). The trade was a 19.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €11.51 ($11.99), for a total transaction of €89,156.46 ($92,871.31). Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately €318,481.70 ($331,751.77). This trade represents a 21.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 104.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 245.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

