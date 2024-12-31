IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.42 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 63.68 ($0.80). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.80), with a volume of 102,932 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

