IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $23.30. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 869 shares changing hands.

IF Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

