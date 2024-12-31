IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.90 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.88). Approximately 162,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 197,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.08) to GBX 270 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

