IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 995.50 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 993.90 ($12.47), with a volume of 76320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987.50 ($12.39).

IG Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 944.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 919.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at IG Group

In other IG Group news, insider Marieke Flament acquired 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,988.95 ($62,721.39). Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

