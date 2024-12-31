IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.19. IHI has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $15.76.
IHI Company Profile
