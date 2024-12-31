Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 478,270 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -714.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
