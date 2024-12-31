Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.54. Indivior shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 21,575 shares trading hands.

INDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -311.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $8,243,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,282 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $2,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

