Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 60,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 244,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.38 ($0.12).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £15.54 million, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

