Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 60,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 244,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.38 ($0.12).
Indus Gas Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £15.54 million, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.70.
Indus Gas Company Profile
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indus Gas
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.