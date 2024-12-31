Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,324.79. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.11%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

