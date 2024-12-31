Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other Information Services Group news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,324.79. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of III stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.11%.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
