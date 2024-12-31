Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,714,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 6,138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,592.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of IFSUF stock remained flat at $9.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Featured Articles

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

