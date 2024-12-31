Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $106.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,325 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

