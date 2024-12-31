Insider Buying: Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Insider Buys 116,300 Shares of Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Robert Williamson bought 116,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$98,855.00 ($61,400.62).

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Alpha HPA

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

