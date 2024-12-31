Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,112 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $10,030.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 922,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,042.64. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

