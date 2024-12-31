Insider Buying: Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM) Insider Acquires 1,654,301 Shares of Stock

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki bought 1,654,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,209.14 ($38,018.10).

Sam Pazuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sam Pazuki acquired 400,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($11,925.47).

