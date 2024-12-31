Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of A$34,195.00 ($21,239.13).

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

