Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of A$34,195.00 ($21,239.13).
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
About Iluka Resources
