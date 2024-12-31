Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,547.05).

Seeing Machines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £199.47 million, a PE ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.48.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

