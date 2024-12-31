Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,547.05).
Seeing Machines Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SEE opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £199.47 million, a PE ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.48.
About Seeing Machines
