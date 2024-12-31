Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Acquires 271,100 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 271,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80.

On Monday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,650 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,553.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,102.24.

Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

