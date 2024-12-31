Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $11,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,840.80. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
HNNA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.88.
Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 59.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.