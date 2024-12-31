Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $11,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,840.80. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HNNA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

