Insider Selling: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells 63,289 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Down 0.9 %

Macerich stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. Macerich’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 193,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Macerich by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

