Insider Selling: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sells 879,500 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 879,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $148,107.80.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
