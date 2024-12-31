Insider Selling: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sells 879,500 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 879,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $148,107.80.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

