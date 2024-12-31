International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 833.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,765.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 952.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 953.8% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

