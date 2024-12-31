Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 196,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Intrusion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Intrusion Stock Up 163.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

