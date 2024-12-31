iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICOP opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.73%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.