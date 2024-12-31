iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $207,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

