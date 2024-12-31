iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Penney Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Penney Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 428,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.